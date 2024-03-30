All victims in South Africa's deadly bus crash confirmed as Botswana nationals

Johannesburg, March 30 South African Police has said that all passengers died in a bus crash accident a day ago in South Africa's northeastern province of Limpopo and one surviving minor are all Botswana citizens.

The tragic accident occurred when the bus lost control, veered off a bridge and caught fire on the mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken in Limpopo, resulting in 45 fatalities and one serious injury, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Police have registered and are investigating a case of culpable homicide. As of 11 a.m. Friday, only 34 bodies have been found thus far. Of the 34, only 9 are identifiable. Authorities are still combing the scene for more bodies," the South African Police Service said on Friday in a statement.

The surviving eight-year-old girl is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

According to the passenger list provided by the bus owner, who is also a Botswana citizen, the 45-passenger-seater taxi carried 31 females and 15 males, all hailing from the village of Molepolole near Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, the police said.

