Allegations mount against Spaze Towers builders as victims seek justice

New Delhi, Nov 15 Dozens of complainants have voiced their grievances against Gurugram-based builder Spaze Towers, citing the decade-long delay in projects such as Spaze Privy, Spaze Boulevard, and Spaze Corporate Park.

Legal actions have escalated, with complainants filing cases at various judicial forums in Delhi as well as the national capital's Tilak Marg, R K Puram, and the Economic Offences Wing police stations.

The Delhi High Court too has recently intervened, directing the Registry to furnish a comprehensive status report on the pending projects.

Among the complainants, NRI and project investor Ishan Singh alleged irregularities in the development of land purchased near Wet N Wild resort in Naurangpur, in Sector-78 Gurugram.

Singh claims that the developer, Space Towers Private Ltd, deviated from the agreed-upon project specifications.

Speaking to IANS, Singh claimed that he purchased land near Wet N Wild resort in Naurangpur, connected to ITC Classic Golf resort via the NH8 road in 2004, and collaboration was initiated with the developer's representative in 2008 and reaffirmed in 2010 for the project.

According to Singh, the contract stipulated that for his 3.35 acres of land (15,000 square metres), he was entitled to 33 per cent of the built-up area, approximately 120,000 square metres, built to specified standards by March 2016. In case of delays, he claimed entitlement to Rs 5 lakh per month.

Singh noted that the building, an L-shaped structure with retail shops on the ground and first floors and towers, was not as per the submitted plan. Despite receiving top floors in May 2012, these were not part of the approved plan from June 2012. Singh realised this when he found no allotment letters for about 15 units.

On October 1, 2018, Singh obtained RERA records through RTI and discovered that floors 14, 15, and 16 were not in the approved building plan. He alleged that the site only had a shell/structure, as the developer lacked environmental clearance, and the pollution board had sealed the site since January 2017.

Accusing Spaze Towers Private Ltd of running an assured return ponzi scheme, Singh cited a previous complaint involving 40 unit holders of Spaze Corporate Park, leading to the appointment of an IRP, which was eventually settled.

Currently, 70 more individuals from Corporate Park have reached the NCLT, and Singh asserted that the Spaze Arrow project, with less than 35 per cent completion, requires demolition, as Spaze has invoked arbitration.

Mohit Agarwal, a lawyer representing some of the victims, has said that Spaze Towers has also resorted to tampering with evidence in various courts and in one case, even resorted to forging the signatures of the complainant so that the file was not present in court the day the matter was listed.

"The Magistrate of Saket Court has also taken note of such egregious criminal acts while a complaint filed by Sunita Aggarwal in response to such forgery is pending before Saket Police Station," said the lawyer.

The Saket Court order reflects the victim's assertions that the matter, initially deemed civil by the Investigating Officer, may involve other criminal offences.

"The Ahlmad has produced the copy of the CA form wherein the signatures of the complainant are reflected. Counsel for the complainant submits that the complainant never applied for CA and he has given his statement at bar," the order by Saket court said.

In another project, Spaze Privy, the Resident Association has alleged financial misappropriation of over Rs 10 crore with regard to false electricity and BMS charges.

As the legal battle intensifies, the affected parties are calling for justice, hoping that the Delhi High Court's intervention will shed light on the alleged malpractices of Spaze Towers during its hearing on November 22.

