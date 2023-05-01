Alleged online fraud: 25 Chinese released on bail in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 1 : The Sri Lanka police are continuing their investigation into an alleged online financial fraud involving 25 Chinese suspects, despite their release on bail, MawrataNews reported, citing Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa.

Giving details about the case, Thalduwa stated that detectives from the police computer crime division had yet to complete their investigations because they needed to examine a large number of electronic devices taken into custody alongside the suspects.

Earlier, on April 14, the Kalutara Magistrate released the 25 Chinese suspects on surety bail of Rs 500,000 each.

The next hearing on this case is scheduled for June 14, according to MawrataNews.

One of the suspects was fined Rs 500,000 for possessing illegal cigarettes. On Wednesday, he paid the fine.

A separate investigation is being carried out by the Aluthgama Police, reported MawrataNews.

