Alleged Sydney shooters were not part of terror cell, police say

Canberra, Dec 30 The alleged perpetrators of the fatal mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach earlier in December acted alone and were not part of a broader terrorist cell, authorities said on Tuesday.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Krissy Barrett said at a press conference in Canberra that there is no evidence to suggest that the alleged offenders were part of a 'broader terrorist cell' or were directed by others to carry out the fatal shooting of 15 people at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14.

She said that a joint investigation with the Philippine National Police has confirmed that 50-year-old Sajid Akram, who was shot dead by police at the scene of the attack, and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram travelled to the Philippines from November 1 to November 29.

The AFP is continuing to review CCTV footage, but Barrett said that the pair rarely left their accommodation in Davao City and did not receive any training or logistical preparation for the attack while in the Philippines, Xinhua news agency reported.

"However, I want to be clear, I am not suggesting that they were there for tourism," she said.

Meanwhile, a record number of police officers will be deployed to patrol New Year's celebrations in Sydney following the fatal mass shooting at Bondi Beach, the police force in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Tuesday.

The NSW Police Force said in a statement that more than 2,500 officers in uniform and plain clothes will conduct high-visibility patrols in the Sydney metropolitan area during New Year's Eve celebrations on Wednesday.

Up to one million people are expected to watch the iconic fireworks displays over the Sydney Harbor. The NSW Police Force said that the increased presence of officers will ensure the community are safe and feel safe following the fatal shooting of 15 people at Bondi Beach on December 14.

Earlier on December 29, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced the terms for an independent review of the Bondi Beach terror attack, but he again had resisted calls to launch a royal commission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor