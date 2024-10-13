"Allow Imran Khan's meeting with his family or face protests on October 15," warns Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 13 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will hold massive protests on October 15 at Islamabad's D-Chowk if the party is not allowed to meet its founder, Imran Khan, according to a report by ARY News.

PTI central information secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, has laid down a condition for the government to withdraw from the announced protest. Speaking with ARY News, Akram said, "Allow party founder Imran Khan's meeting with his family and lawyers or face massive protests on October 15," he said.

He further said that Imran Khan has been denied visits from anyone, including lawyers and family members, for the past five to six weeks by the government.

"We have no contact with our leader (Imran Khan) and reports of mistreatment in jail are concerning. Our protest is not against the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, but for access to Imran Khan's," Sheikh Waqas Akram added, ARY News reported.

Earlier, PTI had announced the protest at Islamabad's D-Chowk on October 15, the day when the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit will start.

PTI had announced the decision after the party held its political committee meeting. Sheikh Waqas Akram had said that a 'powerful' protest would be held at D-Chowk in Islamabad on October 15. He announced PTI's decision in a post shared on X.

The Imran Khan-founded party called for an end to 'unlawful' raids and arrests by the federal and Punjab government. Sheikh Waqas Akram stated that the PTI chairman's life is under threat due to the actions of the government, which have 'stripped' him of basic human rights.

Akram had also accused the government of oppression and violence, stressing that PTI will not back down. He further said, "The entire Pakistan will take to the streets on October 15, if Imran Khan is not granted access to basic rights, family, and party leaders," the report said.

