"Always backstabs us...": Former Deputy CM of J-K hits out at Pakistan

Jammu & Kashmir [India], October 15 : Former Deputy CM of J-K Kavinder Gupta lashed out at Pakistan, saying that Pakistan has always backstabbed us.

While speaking to ANI, Gupta also commented on External Affairs Minister S Jaihankar's visit to Islamabad. He said that Jaishankar's visit would only focus on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Speaking on the relation between the two country, Gupta said that Pakistan-India relations can only improve when there is a response from Pakistan.

"There is no subject to meet and talk Pakistan with. Pakistan-India relations can only improve when there is a response from Pakistan," said Gupta.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday for the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government.The 23rd SCO CHG is all set to kick off on Wednesday in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, with top-notch security measures in place.

In wake of the international summit, the Pakistan government has beefed up the security. The government there has deployed over 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 delegates.

The 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) is set to take place on Wednesday in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

The Ministry of External Affairs further said that the meeting will focus on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation. The 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be held on 16 October 2024 in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Pakistan.

The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focusses on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation," the MEA stated.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO."India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework," the release said.

