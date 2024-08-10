"Always dreamt of going to Bollywood...": Timor-Leste President tells President Murmu

Dili [Timor-Leste], August 10 : Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, during his conversation with President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, opened up about his past aspirations to work in Bollywood.

He also thanked President Murmu, who is on an official visit to Timor-Leste, for coming to his Prezidente Horta Show.

"Thank President for accepting to be on my show. It is not as popular as Bollywood. I always dreamt of going to Bollywood. But I have never been there," Ramos-Horta said during the interaction.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award, on Saturday.

Sharing a post on X, along with pictures, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan, run by the President's Secretariat, wrote, "President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award, upon President Droupadi Murmu."

"The award is in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and the empowerment of women," the post read.

After receiving the award, President Murmu said that the "honour is a reflection of the ties of friendship between India and Timor-Leste."

This was the second time, a country conferred her with the highest civilian honour after being conferred with 'Companion of the Order of Fiji'' by Fiji.

During her address at the event, President Murmu emphasised that this is the first state visit from India to Timor-Leste, and the ties between the two nations enjoy warm and friendly relations based on our shared commitments to the values of democracy and pluralism

"I am pleased to be here in Dili, Timor-Leste. This is the first state visit from India to Timor-Leste...I bring greetings and good wishes from the people of India to the friendly people of Timor-Leste. India and Timor-Leste enjoy warm and friendly relations based on our shared commitments to the values of democracy and pluralism. I am confident that this will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries," Murmu said.

She said the two countries are working to enhance cooperation between India and Timor-Leste in the fields of IT, digital technology, health, and agriculture and they will be exchanging three MOUs today.

She also said that India will be soon opening a resident mission in Dili

"I am deeply honoured by the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste bestowed upon me. This reflects the deep bond of friendship between India and Timor-Leste. I had extensive discussions with the President of Timor-Leste on enhancing the cooperation between India and Timor-Leste in the fields of IT, digital technology, health, and agriculture...We will be exchanging three MOUs today...India will be soon opening a resident mission in Dili," she added.

President Murmu arrived in Timor Leste earlier today, after concluding her visits to Fiji and New Zealand.

