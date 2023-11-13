Amandeep Siddhu opens up on her dream role; desires to work on OTT projects

Mumbai, Nov 13 Actress Amandeep Siddhu has revealed her desire to work in a period drama film, expressing her intention to bring to life various characters she has portrayed.

Amandeep is currently playing the lead role of Siya in the show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Lagu’.

Talking about the same, Amandeep shared: "I have worked in various styles, which include mythological, negative, and many other characters, and now, playing the lead role in 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' has left no stone unturned in winning the hearts of the audience with my acting.”

The actress expressed her desire to work in a period drama film by discussing every character she has portrayed.

“As my career progresses, my dream is not limited to just TV shows, but I also aim to work on online streaming platforms and more. To achieve this, I need scripts and stories that truly complement my artistic style. I am particularly drawn to making films based on the past.

‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Lagu’ airs on Star Bharat.

