Amazon deforestation falls to lowest level in 6 yrs

Brasilia, Aug 4 The level of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil has dropped to its lowest since 2017, according to official data.

According to the data shared by the Brazilian space agency Inpe on Thursday, 500 sq km of rainforest were cleared the country last month which was 66 per cent less compared to July 2022, reports the BBC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor