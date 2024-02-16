Amazon's "Poacher" series, previewed at US embassy, highlights India's fight against wildlife crime

New Delhi [India], February 16 : The US Embassy organized a preview screening of the first episode of the Amazon Original series Poacher, an investigative crime series that unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.

The US Embassy informed in an official press release, "This series is based on a real investigation led by Indian forest officials, the Indian Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and a local NGO, the Wildlife Trust of India, which is the recipient of U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and United States Fish and Wildlife Service grants."

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, introduced the event with remarks on combatting illegal wildlife trafficking, in addition to engaging with Indian forest officials and civil society experts.

In a post on X, U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti shares that the American Center in New Delhi had an exclusive preview of "Poacher," a series streaming on Prime Video India. The series delves into the true story behind India's largest illegal ivory seizure, led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

The Ambassador said, "The United States works with law enforcement officers in India on training programs for wildlife crime scene investigations, wildlife seizure, and wildlife cybercrime investigations. This joint effort has led to a lot of successes, helping the United States and India move forward, together, for the planet."

He further elaborated in the press release, that the Fish and Wildlife Service was started by United States to conserve endangered species in their natural habitats.

Moreover, in 1977, the organization partnered with Indian counterparts like the Wildlife Institute of India and the Bombay Natural History Society to advance conservation-focused research, management, education, and training.

In addition to that, in 1988, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service embarked on a five-year partnership with the Wildlife Institute of India to modernize research techniques.

The United States funds competitive grant projects in India through INL Counter Wildlife Trafficking Funding, its Asian Elephant Program, and the Rhino Tiger Conservation Fund.

Richie Mehta, the writer, director and creator of the series, Amit Mallick and H.V. Girisha from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate, Vivek Menon and Jose Louis from the Wildlife Trust of India, and Surender Kumar, the former principal chief conservator of forests, were a part of the panel.

Through the Amazon Original Series, Poacher, the aim was to strike up a conversation around poaching. Based on true events,

Poacher skillfully sheds light on the consequences of human actions driven by personal gain and greed, thereby emphasizing the potential risks and endangering these species.

Richie Mehta, writer, director, and creator of the series, added, "To have a Poacher event hosted by US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, and in the presence of some of the real people that inspired the characters of the series, is a dream come true.

Their job is to change the world for the better; ours as filmmakers is to represent their efforts, in the hopes that it will inspire others to follow suit. I'm humbled by the great people I've been lucky enough to interact with, and whom I was invited to share the stage with. Poacher is their story.

My team and I are glad to have found collaborators like Prime Video who are taking this story to a worldwide audience."

Poacher is an eight-episode crime drama featuring a talented cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Poacher will be available to stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories, in multiple languages, worldwide on February 23, 2024.

