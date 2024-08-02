Ambassador-designate of India to US Kwatra calls on President Murmu in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 2 : The Ambassador-designate of India to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

Kwatra will be succeeding India's former envoy to the United States and BJP leader, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"Ambassador-designate of India to the United States of America, Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan, run by the President's Secretariat wrote on X.

Vikram Misri, who served as the Deputy National Security Adviser previously is now India's new Foreign Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal made by the Ministry of External Affairs for appointing Vikram Misri as the next Foreign Secretary, succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra as Foreign Secretary.

Misri's tenure as Foreign Secretary began on July 15 as the extension granted to Kwatra ended on July 14.

Kwatra had been given a six-month extension in March this year.

Misri, 59, has the unique honour of having served as private secretary to three Prime Ministers - Inder Kumar Gujral in 1997, Manmohan Singh in 2012, and Narendra Modi in 2014.

Born in Srinagar, Misri was India's ambassador to China and played a significant part in discussions between India and China following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes that resulted from the actions of the Chinese military in Eastern Ladakh.

In July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked outgoing Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for his dedication and contributions in the field of foreign policy and national security, as his tenure ended on Saturday.

Jaishankar thanked Vinay Kwatra for helping strategize and execute many key policies in the last decade.

Jaishankar wished the outgoing Foreign Secretary the best for his future endeavours.

"Thank outgoing Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for his dedication and many contributions in the field of foreign policy and national security. Particularly in the last decade, he has helped strategize and execute so many of our key policies. Wish him well in his future endeavours," EAM Jaishankar had then said in a post on X.

