"America wants to see healthy democracy for Bangladesh": US official Margaret MacLeod

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 : The situation in Bangladesh has raised significant concerns, with the American State Department Hindustani Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod expressing worries about the country's democracy and human rights record.

She emphasised that the US desires a "healthy democracy" in Bangladesh where every individual's human rights are safeguarded.

While speaking withon Thursday, MacLeod said, "America wants to see a healthy democracy for Bangladesh where the human rights of every person are protected."

She added, "The news we are getting from Bangladesh right now is worrisome. We are observing the situation... We hope the people are able to live while following their faith."

The situation in Bangladesh is dire owing to the ongoing protests by Hindus and minority communities over recent attacks and harassment.

The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities after the arrest of a spiritual leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das, over sedition charges and for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong.

Das, who is associated with the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, was arrested in Dhaka on November 25. The arrest followed a complaint filed on October 31 by a local politician who accused him and others of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally of the Hindu community.

A Bangladesh court set January 2, 2025, as the next hearing date for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Das, stating that he will remain in jail on alleged sedition charges until then.

The Daily Star Bangladesh reported that the Chattogram court deferred to January 2 the hearing on the bail petition of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Saiful Islam set the new date for the hearing as the defence lawyer was absent from the court.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mofizur Rahman later confirmed this information to Bangladeshi media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor