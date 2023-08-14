American delegation to attend Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort: US Congressman Shri Thanedar

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar informed on Sunday that the American Congressional delegation will attend the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited them.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, a US Congressman said, “Modiji had specifically invited us to come to Delhi to attend the celebration, the anniversary of India's freedom, and India's independence. So we are here on the invitation of the prime minister of India.”

Disclosing their schedule, he said that the delegation will also meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Union cabinet ministers to discuss collaborations in the defence and technological sectors.

He added, “We'll be meeting with cabinet members and talk about collaboration in defence, innovation, and technology, including automotive technology that would benefit my home state of Michigan and my home district of the city of Detroit.”

While mentioning the bilateral tensions all across the globe, he marked the India-US friendship as a very significant relationship.

He further said, “We see the threat from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Currently, there is so much instability across the globe and also instability in the Indo-Pacific area, and a strong relationship is so important with India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on August 15. Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and all across the country have been invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital.

PM Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

The Independence Day celebrations this year will mark the end of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on March 12, 2021, and will usher in the ‘Amrit Kaal’, which will end with the completion of 100 years of independence in 2047.

Prime Minister Modi has already outlined his government's goal of making India a developed country by the end of the 'Amrit Kaal', in 2047.

