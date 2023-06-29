American singer, songwriter Madonna postpones tour after developing serious bacterial infection

Washington DC [US], June 29 : American singer and songwriter Madonna has postponed her tour after developing a serious bacterial infection on Saturday which led to a several-day stay in the ICU, her manager informed on Wednesday (US local time).

According to Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, her health is improving but she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he said.

As per CNN, Madonna's next tour, titled the Celebration Tour, was scheduled to kick off from July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, followed by two dates in Seattle starting on July 18.

The tour was set to continue throughout the United States and Canada through early October, before heading to Europe.

Madonna also added supplemental dates in the US in December and January, followed by four show dates in Mexico City, according to CNN.

