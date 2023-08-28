American University of Sharjah celebrates Emirati women’s achievements

Sharjah [UAE], August 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), has applauded the exceptional achievements of AUS Emirati female alumni, students and staff on UAE Emirati Women's Day 2023.

With the theme "We Collaborate for Tomorrow," this occasion mirrors AUS' dedication to fostering innovation and empowerment at its core.

Sheikha Bodour expressed her pride in Emirati women, saying, "It is a day when we honour the incredible achievements and contributions of Emirati women to our society. Emirati women have broken through glass ceilings and demonstrated their prowess in every field imaginable. They have excelled nationally and globally, inspiring many new generations of women in our region. Education has been the cornerstone of this remarkable journey. Education has given Emirati women the courage to dream big and the tools to turn those dreams into reality… Every Emirati woman plays a vital role in shaping the UAE's trajectory."

Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of AUS, said, "Emirati Women's Day is an occasion of great importance for the AUS community and the UAE as a whole. This day is a tribute to Emirati women's achievements and contributions across various fields. At AUS, we are immensely proud of our Emirati female alumni, students and staff, who have consistently demonstrated their dedication, leadership and commitment to shaping a brighter future for our society."

Spotlighting exceptional Emirati female alumni, AUS embraces visionary leaders across diverse fields. Among them, Dr. Wafa Khalfan stands out, symbolising impactful collaboration and progress. Holding a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (2008) from AUS and serving as an Assistant Professor of Mass Communication at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Khalfan's journey mirrors the transformative power of education and the evolving role of Emirati women.

Dr Khalfan noted, "Education remains the cornerstone for Emirati women's success, irrespective of their chosen paths. A decade ago, postgraduate classrooms showcased a different landscape. Today, Emirati women form the majority, embodying the UAE's education-driven empowerment."

Notably, Dr Khalfan's achievements include obtaining a PhD from the University of Glasgow and spearheading initiatives like the international TEDxSharjah event. She also chairs the Emerging Scholars Network at the International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) and serves on the AUS Alumni Association council.

Aisha Deemas, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, embodies Emirati women's achievements. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies (2005) and a Master of Business Administration (2017) from AUS, Deemas' journey exemplifies the transformative power of education in shaping leaders who drive positive change.

Sharing her thoughts on Emirati Women's Day, she stated, "My AUS experience expanded my perspective on women's multifaceted roles. It aligns seamlessly with the broader vision of equality, innovation and collaboration. Emirati Women's Day celebrates our determination, creativity and leadership, with each achievement being a stepping stone toward greater excellence."

Another exemplar, Fatima Al Shuweihi, Head of Cultural Guidance at Heart of Sharjah - Sharjah Investment and Development Authority "Shurooq," embodies AUS' impact. Holding a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (2008) and an Executive Master of Business Administration (2016), Al Shuweihi's journey reflects the bridge AUS forms between education and careers.

"Emirati Women's Day holds the significance of appreciating and empowering Emirati women, supporting their contributions to family, society and the nation's success. Their leadership roles across sectors are driven by capabilities and knowledge, with AUS playing a pivotal role in bridging education and careers. Initiatives like the Student Council offered on-campus jobs and labour market skills, further supported by the AUS Alumni Association's post-graduation assistance in enhancing leadership skills."

She highlighted Emirati women's pioneering roles, including the first woman to preside over an Arab parliament. Notably, Emirati women's representation on the Board of Books for Young People is a significant milestone. She advised aspiring Emirati women to transform theory into practical facts, as applying knowledge practically leads to success not just in courses but in life.

AUS has demonstrated its prowess in nurturing outstanding students who shine not only within the borders of the classroom but also in roles that extend beyond. The student Maryam Al Ansari stands as a testament to this achievement.

Al Ansari, majoring in integrated marketing communications and minoring in business administration, currently represents Emirati affairs and culture in the AUS Student Council. Emirati Women's Day signifies UAE's appreciation for women's authenticity, motivating Emirati women to excel continuously. Al Ansari's own journey reflects this dedication. On the significance of Emirati Women's Day, she emphasised, "It highlights how much the UAE values women for being authentic. It reminds us to push ourselves to excel, bringing pride to ourselves and the nation."

The accomplishments of AUS Emirati female alumni, students and staff indicate their dedication and achievements in diverse fields. These successful women showcase the university's dedication to innovation, reflecting the UAE's vision for a prosperous future. (ANI/WAM)

