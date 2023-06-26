American University of Sharjah introduces new Master of Arts in International Studies

Sharjah [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): American University of Sharjah (AUS) has announced a new Master of Arts in International Studies now being offered through the university's College of Arts and Sciences (CAS).

Scheduled to commence in the upcoming fall semester, the newly launched programme aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge for a successful career in international affairs. Graduates will be well-prepared to pursue diverse professional paths, including roles in foreign service, diplomacy, trade, international aid, international law, international development, global finance, and other related fields.

The comprehensive curriculum of the Master of Arts in International Studies encompasses a deep understanding of historical events that have shaped the existing global order. Moreover, students will explore contemporary developments influencing the dynamics between countries and organisations on regional and global scales.

The programme will place significant emphasis on examining historical issues that impact present-day relations in the Middle East, particularly within the Gulf region. Furthermore, it will analyse how ongoing negotiations and agreements will affect both state and non-state actors in the foreseeable future.

"The Master of Arts in International Studies programme offers a multidisciplinary education that trains the next generation of global leaders and change-makers in the creation of innovative, impactful, and ethical solutions to contemporary global challenges," said Dr. Mahmoud Anabtawi, Dean of the AUS College of Arts and Sciences.

Students will be able to focus on the areas of international studies of greatest interest to them, whether it is the environment, politics, globalisation, human rights, global migration, conflict or international law and organisations.

Emphasis is placed on linking theory with real-world learning, preparing students for career success upon graduation. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor