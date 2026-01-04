Amid rapid population growth, Pakistan facing resource scarcity, poverty, climate vulnerabilities: Report

Islamabad, Jan 4 Rapid increase in population in Pakistan has been an alarming concern as the South Asian country continues to deal with resource scarcity, mounting climate vulnerabilities, gender inequality, poverty, and illiteracy, a report stated.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Pakistan has become the fifth most populous nation in the world. In about 80 years, the population in Pakistan has increased from 33.7 million to 255 million, according to a report in The Express Tribune. This population does not include people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

A report in The Express Tribune said: "Rapid population growth in this South Asian country has long been an alarming issue as Pakistan deals with its fair share of resource scarcity, mounting climate vulnerabilities, gender inequality, poverty and widespread illiteracy — all amidst still high fertility rates. Purely on paper, the country is not well equipped to serve its mammoth population. But the population is relatively young, with an average age of 25.6 years and a steadily improving trend in labour market participation."

According to the report, Pakistan needs to adopt a positive approach towards progress and focus on its administrative responsibilities and fund allocation towards goals that provide long-term relief as opposed to short-term fixes, as it is the only way the country can stabilise itself against the test of time that is bound to bring resource challenges, climate disasters, and an inequitable socioeconomic environment.

Meanwhile, another report has stated that Pakistan stares at several economic challenges in 2026 amid continuing low economic growth, recurring militant attacks and potential disasters related to climate change.

A report in Nikkei Asia by Farhan Bokhari said that the country has avoided default on its foreign debt payments -- owing to a timely intervention by the International Monetary Fund in 2024 with a $7 billion loan through 2027 -- but faces major challenges this year.

The country’s prevailing annual economic growth rate of just 3 per cent "does not compare well to being barely above the annual population growth rate".

It is also clear that reviving economic growth presents Pakistan with many tough challenges, the report said.

"Pakistan must intensify the pace of its internal reforms, notably to tackle conditions surrounding the bulk of its population. More than 40 per cent of Pakistan's population of roughly 257 million people live in abject poverty. Besides, the country has an alarming level of illiteracy, with just under 40 per cent of the population considered illiterate," the report stressed.

Notably, Pakistan's internal political divisions have undermined the confidence of investors, notably those who need to take a long-term perspective.

"Unless the political tussle is brought to an end, investors are likely to remain wary of making medium- or long-term commitments. Without a strong surge in fresh investments, which is being held back due to the internal political divide, Pakistan is set to remain locked in a continuing cycle of low economic growth," said the report.

