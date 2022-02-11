Amid Taliban restrictions, Afghan woman provides literacy, vocational training to 600 girls

After the Taliban prevented the girls from attending school in many areas, an Afghan woman in Kabul is providing literacy and vocational training for nearly six hundred women and girls and that too without any charge.

Along with education, Zainab Mohammadi, the founder of the Pen and Book Foundation also imparts vocational training like tailoring, hand-knitting and weaving, reported Tolo News.

Mohammadi started home-based courses for girls over sixth grade who have been prevented from attending school. She also funds the school whose students come from Kabul and Parwan provinces.

"I have established this centre with my own budget-- none of the organizations have assisted us so far," said Zainab Mohammadi.

"At first we had the budget to provide materials--like materials for weaving--but right now, the students are bringing the most of the time," said Diba, a teacher.

The girls who learn and work at the centre said they are optimistic about their future, but call on the Islamic Emirate to reopen girls' schools across the country as soon as possible, reported Tolo News.

"We ask the government to reopen our schools and we ask the international supporters to help such centres," said Mursal, a student.

In the six months since the fall of the previous government, girls above the sixth grade were prevented from attending school in many areas.

In the meantime, women have also complained of broader restrictions in society, reported Tolo News.

Earlier, World Bank findings showed that women made up 21 per cent of Afghanistan's labour force, but recent developments have significantly reduced the number of women working in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

