Amir Khan Muttaqi, British ambassador discuss series of blasts in Afghanistan

Amid a series of blasts rocking Afghanistan recently, the acting Foreign Minister of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a meeting with Hugo Shorter, Britain's charge d'Affaire, to discuss multiple issues, including attacks on Afghan civilians.

In a series of Twitter posts, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taliban, said that the government of the UK does not support any form of armed conflict against the Afghan government. Balkhi further added that the UK government even praised the Taliban's recent decree to abolish the sale, purchase, use, export, import, and cultivation of puppies in the country, reported Khama Press.

Hugo Shorter also confirmed that they are working in collaboration with the World Bank to resolve the livelihood issues of Afghan farmers.

Muttaqi insisted that the Taliban look forward to maintaining positive relations with the world community. He added that the recent blasts against the Afghan civilians portray the ultimate enmity against the Afghan people, reported Khama Press.

Earlier, six people were killed and dozens injured as a result of two explosions on the territory of schools in western Kabul. In two other attacks, a blast occurred in Afghanistan's Sardawar area of Kunduz killing at least four persons while 18 were injured. Another blast led to the killing of dozens of worshippers while a blast in a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif in the Balkh province of Afghanistan injured several others.

( With inputs from ANI )

