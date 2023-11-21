Amitabh nostalgic about pre-smartphone era; recalls gadget-free times

New Delhi, Nov 21 Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for sharing anecdotes from his personal life, once again got nostalgic on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', and shared how during his childhood days there were no smartphones, and had limited options as a child.

In the juniors special segment of the quiz-based reality show, Big B welcomed Shreyashee Banerjee from Sundergarh, Odisha to the hot seat.

During the episode, the actor displayed Shreyashee's report card which said she dislikes smartphones.

Amitabh said: "You dislike smartphones. Why do you dislike smartphones?"

The contestant said: "It just contains a few apps. We surf them at short intervals. Our real world is far better where we can discover unlimited things. And we are discovering."

"My parents also use smartphones. My dad uses it for his work and my mom relaxes on a sofa after work and checks her smartphone. I don't like the fact that they remain busy with their work and don't spend time with me," she shared.

Big B said to her parents: "Her complaint is now public. Please be attentive towards her."

The little girl then asked Amitabh Bachchan: "Are you also addicted to the smartphone?"

The 'Sholay' actor replied: "Yes, l use it. But you are absolutely right. When I was your age, there were no smartphones. It came on the scene only 5 to 10 years ago. We didn't have gadgets. We had limited options."

"Either we questioned our teachers, went to the library or asked our parents. Now we know everything with the help of smartphones. Searching for information and pondering a question used to be a long routine. But it's gone now," he added.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

