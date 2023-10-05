Amitabh praises 'Aai' technology: 'Nothing can replace mother’s love'

New Delhi, Oct 5 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the season 15 of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, paid a sweet tribute to all the mothers, expressing heartfelt gratitude saying how a mother is above all the modern technologies.

The episode 38 of the quiz based reality show began with Big B’s introduction speech, dedicated to the mothers.

The actor wore a purple coloured three-piece suit, and paired it with a white formal shirt.

Big B said: “I, Amitabh Teji Bachchan, present yet another knowledgeable, rewarding and grand episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati! Ladies and gentlemen smart homes are in vogue now. Things like lights, TVs and fans run on voice commands. AI, that is Artificial Intelligence devices, can place orders for you. They even tell you when to eat, sleep and take your medicines.”

“But all of these tasks have been done by our mothers. Mothers have been doing this for ages. We tell ‘Mom, switch, on the light, Switch on the fan, please. Fetch my clothes’, all voice commands, right? Using her face recognition technology, a mother determines if her kids are hungry, whether they are sad or are hiding something,” shared the ‘Piku’ actor.

Amitabh said: “It's true that drones can deliver food, but it tastes nothing like the food cooked by a mother. Am I right? And Al...Al can write poems about a mother, but can't replace a mother's love. Robots can provide us with support but not a mother's loving touch.”

“Al technology has made waves throughout the world, but above Al is 'aai’. 'Aai' technology! A mother is called 'aai' in Marathi,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amitabh next has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, and ‘Butterfly’ in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor