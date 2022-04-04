Among Tata cos, M-cap of Tata Steel, Tata Elxsi, Indian Hotels, Trent zoomed in Q1CY22

New Delhi, April 4 Though the market capitalisation of Tata Group companies has risen merely 1.8 per cent in Q1CY22 (January-March), Tata Steel and Tata Elxsi saw a substantial jump during the quarter, market data showed.

Commonly referred to as M-cap, market capitalisation is the aggregate value of a company based on its current share price and the total number of outstanding stocks.

It is calculated by multiplying the current market price of the company's share with its total outstanding shares.

As per the data, Tata Steel and Tata Elxsi's market capitalisation rose 17.6 per cent and 50.7 per cent to Rs 1,59,626 crore and Rs 55,013 crore during the period under review, respectively.

The shares of these two Tata companies rose on similar lines during the quarter, data showed.

Analysts said that commodity 'uprun' due to global factors, including the war in Ukraine, led to heightened interest in Tata Steel stocks.

For Tata Elxsi, strong Q3FY22 results and its presence in fast-growing verticals, superior margin profile, strong digital engineering capabilities, and robust demand supported the rise in share price and subsequently the market capitalisation, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

Besides, Tata's hospitality company Indian Hotels and retail vertical Trent are some of the other Tata Group companies which witnessed a sharp rise in their market capitalisation during the period under review, rising 41.8 per cent and 19.8 per cent, respectively.

Indian Hotels and Trent are the beneficiaries of the reopening of the economy after the withdrawal of Covid-related curbs.

The data reviewed by showed that the market capitalisation of 14 out of 24 Tata Group companies have risen during the quarter.

On the contrary, Tata Motors and Tata Communications were among the worst performers as their M-cap declined 10.3 per cent and 16.10 per cent, respectively.

Higher raw material costs and skyrocketing fuel prices impacted demand for Tata Motors. Semiconductor shortage also affected the sales, analysts said.

For Tata Communications, analysts attributed the decline to its "subdued" Q3FY22 results.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor