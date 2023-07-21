Amsterdam bans cruise ships to limit visitors

Amsterdam, July 21 The Amsterdam city council has banned cruise ships from the Dutch capital in an effort to limit visitors and also to curb pollution.

According to the council members, cruise ships were not in line with Amsterdam's sustainable ambitions, the BBC reported on Friday.

Due to the ban, the central cruise terminal on the River IJ near the city's main train station will close.

This is the city council's latest measure toclamp down on mass tourism.

In May, the council banned cannabis smoking on the streets of the red-light district.

While in March, it had launched an online campaign urging young British men considering holding their bachelor parties in Amsterdam to stay away.

Amsterdam attracts some 20 million annual visitors.

