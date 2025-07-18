Amsterdam celebration of Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday becomes a symbol of Tibetan unity in exile

Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 18 : In a vibrant celebration of Tibetan resilience, culture, and faith, the Tibetan community in the Netherlands marked the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with a grand two-day event in Amsterdam from 8 to 9 July 2025, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported.

The festivities brought together nearly 1,000 Tibetans from across the Netherlands, united in their devotion and solidarity. The celebration began with a traditional enthronement ceremony of Dalai Lama's portrait, led by local monks and community leaders, followed by a ceremonial cake-cutting by Norbu Tsering, President of the Netherlands Tibetan Community. The community then shared traditional sweet rice, symbolising joy and spiritual unity, CTA reported.

Preceding the two-day event, on 6 July, a public gathering was held at Dam Square featuring an interfaith event with representatives from Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Sikhism, and Buddhism. Speakers from each faith emphasised compassion, tolerance, and peace, principles long championed by the Dalai Lama. A symbolic "Peace Cycle" rally through central Amsterdam and a "Lunch of Compassion", featuring traditional Tibetan dishes like Tingmo and Tsel-Momo, further underscored themes of generosity and harmony, according to CTA.

Cultural activities such as Tibetan circle dances and indoor games were performed throughout the event, offering a lively display of Tibet's enduring cultural heritage in exile, a heritage that continues to be suppressed in Chinese-occupied Tibet.

In a notable gesture of commitment to the Tibetan cause, Tenzin Nordhen, Accountant of the Office of Tibet in Brussels, collected Green Book Chatrel contributions from around 300 attendees, each donation a symbolic act of support for the Tibetan freedom movement, CTA stated.

The event was supported by ICT Netherlands and the Tibet Support Group Netherlands, whose presence reinforced international solidarity with the Tibetan people.

The Amsterdam gathering was more than a birthday celebration; it was a peaceful but powerful reaffirmation of Tibetan identity, compassion, and resistance against decades of Chinese oppression.

