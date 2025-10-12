"An honor to be with PM Modi; our relationship will only strengthen": US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

New Delhi [India], October 12 : US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday said it was "an honour" to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and affirmed that the relations between both the nations will continue to strengthen.

In a post on X, Gor said, "An honor to be with PM Narendra Modi this evening. Our relationship with India will only strengthen over the months ahead!"

The US Embassy in India also posted on X about the warm reception Gor received from the Prime Minister.

"An incredibly warm welcome today from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on my first day in India. I look forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between our two nations!"

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that his tenure would further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

Gor also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, describing their discussions as positive and emphasising his commitment to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, "Met with EAM S Jaishankar today in New Delhi. We had a positive conversation on a range of issues. I look forward to working closely with Jaishankar to deepen our strategic partnership and make our countries more secure and prosperous."

Gor also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, highlighting the shared commitment of the US and India to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, "A pleasure to spend time with National Security Advisor Doval today. The US and India remain committed to working together to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Speaking about the bilateral ties, Gor said that the US values its relationship with India and expressed optimism regarding the relations between the two nations.

He said that US President Donald Trump values his personal friendship with Prime Minister Modi.

"The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I'm optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations. President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. And that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead," he said.

