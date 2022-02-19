An unknown person was running NSE and Chitra was merely a puppet in his hands

By IANS | Published: February 19, 2022 08:21 PM2022-02-19T20:21:02+5:302022-02-19T20:25:16+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 19 It is the unknown person, now referred to as the "Himalayan yogi" who was ...

An unknown person was running NSE and Chitra was merely a puppet in his hands | An unknown person was running NSE and Chitra was merely a puppet in his hands

An unknown person was running NSE and Chitra was merely a puppet in his hands

Next

New Delhi, Feb 19 It is the unknown person, now referred to as the "Himalayan yogi" who was running the National Stock Exchange

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National Stock Exchange