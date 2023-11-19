Ananya Panday's 'definition of heaven' is 'puppies and snakes'

Mumbai, Nov 19 Bollywood diva Ananya Panday on Sunday gave a glimpse of her “definition of heaven” to her fans on social media, revealing that it is puppies and snakes.

Ananya attended the first birthday party of Aadiya and Krishna, the grandchildren of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal threw a grand country fair-themed party for the occasion on Saturday.

Sharing the glimpses from the party, Ananya can be seen happily posing with puppies, and snakes. In the pictures we can see Ananya wearing a beige floral off-shoulder short dress, with glossy lips, blushed cheeks and hair open.

Along with the string of pictures, Ananya wrote: “my definition of heaven - puppies & snakes .. my two fave animals”.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Pictures captured by Aditya Roy Kapur”, “cutest” etc.

Earlier, in a video that went viral on social media, shows superstar Shah Rukh Khan attending the birthday party, and Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani, handing over a snake to the ‘Swades’ actor. As Anant handed over a yellow snake to SRK, a person can be seen putting another snake around the actor's neck from behind.

SRK was one of the high profile guests at the grand birthday bash of twins, Krishna and Aadiya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Control’, and ‘Shankara’ in the pipeline.

