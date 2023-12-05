Anchal Sahu: For me, friendships are of utmost importance

Mumbai, Dec 5 Actress Anchal Sahu, who plays the lead in the show 'Parineetii', said stepping into the shoes of Parineet, a character who values her friendship with Neeti deeply, feels like a replica of her own beliefs.

'Parineetii' has been garnering admiration from viewers for its compelling storyline that weaves a complex love triangle featuring the characters Parineet (Anchal), Sanju (Ankur Verma), and Neeti (Tanvi Dogra).

While in the show Sanju proposes to Parineet for marriage after his divorce with Neeti but Parineet rejects his proposal questioning him about how he can leave her best friend Neeti as earlier he had put all his relations at stake. She declines the proposal as it would shatter Neeti's heart.

Much like Parineet's character, who values friendship over love in the show, Anchal reflects on the significance of friendships in her real life as well.

Talking about friendship and its importance, Anchal said: "Friendship, for me, has been the cornerstone of my life. Stepping into the shoes of Parineet, a character who values her friendship with Neeti deeply, feels like a replica of my own beliefs. I’m very blessed to have great friends in my real life with whom I can be myself and share my happiness and sorrows."

"Whenever there’s an off on the sets of Parineetii, I make sure to spend some hilarious, fun times with my friends. I always look forward to meeting them. They are the ones who always support and motivate me in every way possible. For me, friendships are of utmost importance," she added.

'Parineetii' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor