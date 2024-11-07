Andhra Pradesh: Residents from Usha Vance's native village celebrate Trump's presidential win

Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 7 : Residents of Vadluru village, the residential village of Usha Vance, wife of US Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, took to the streets to celebrate after Donald Trump crossed the 270-majority mark in US elections.

The village, located in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, India, is where Usha's family originates from.

As news spread, villagers burst crackers and cheered, marking a joyous moment for the community. Usha Vance, an Indian-American lawyer, is set to become the first Indian-American Second Lady of the United States in January.

The celebration in Vadluru village reflects the pride and excitement felt by the Indian-American community, particularly those with Telugu roots. Her husband, JD Vance, ran alongside Donald Trump in the US elections.

On Tuesda, villagers offered special prayers for the success of JD Vance in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district.

"We hope that Trump will win the election. America is countering terrorism across the world. The relations between America and India will improve if Trump becomes the President. There is a big fight between the two (Trump and Kamala Harris). We feel generally proud that (Usha) Vance is a native of Vadluru. We feel proud (about it). They donated the land long ago, but her (Vance's) relatives are here," Ramana, a resident of the village said.

Earlier, JD Vance cast his ballot in person for the US Presidential Elections on Tuesday morning (local time), as reported by CNN. Vance cast his ballot at the St. Anthony of Padua Church in Cincinnati from the state of Ohio.

"I felt good about my own race a couple of years ago when I voted in this exact same spot. Hopefully, it goes as well for President Trump and me as it went for me a couple of years ago in the state of Ohio," Vance told reporters after casting his vote.

