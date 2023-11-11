Andrew Scott is glad he ignored 'advice' to keep his sexuality private

Los Angeles, Nov 11 'All of Us Strangers' star Andrew Scott was told to keep his sexuality private to succeed as an actor.

He is aware why he was told it would be best to not tell the public he was gay in case it had a negative impact on his career but he is glad he "eventually" spoke openly about his personal life.

"I was encouraged, by people in the industry who I really admired and who had my best interests at heart, to keep that [to myself], I understand why they gave that advice, but I'm also glad that I eventually ignored it," he said on the new issue of Britain's GQ magazine ahead of the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration 2023 in association with BOSS, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 47-year-old star recalled being "fearful" of his sexuality as a teenager.

He said, "There was so much of me that was quite fearful, actually, and ignoring that side of me. What's difficult sometimes for gay people is that you don't get to experience this sort of adolescence where you go, 'Oh, my God, I like that person, do they like me back?'"

And although Scott went through "pain" as he prepared to come out to his family, he now thinks of it as a "gift" because of how loved he felt afterwards.

He said: "I had a very happy childhood, but there's an inevitable pain that you have to go through when you have to take a risk telling your family something about yourself."

"I really do think that that is a gift now, because to have to risk everything, and for your family and friends to say 'We accept you no matter what,' that's a real feeling of love that you get confirmed at a very young age, that actually some people who aren't queer don't get. I mean, some queer people aren't so lucky."

Despite the attention he received for playing the hot priest in 'Fleabag', the actor said he never felt "objectified."

He said: "I think there's a difference between objectification and admiration. So no, I didn't, it didn't ever bother me."

