Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'

Mumbai, July 6 Seasoned actor Anil Kapoor, who has once again captured our hearts and minds with his hard-hitting portrayal of arms dealer Shelly Rungta in the gripping espionage thriller, 'The Night Manager', said that he has thoroughly enjoyed exploring the character and what it brings to the table with his aura and power.

From the very first frame, Anil's presence is magnetic, stealing every scene with his striking intensity and unwavering commitment. His ability to seamlessly transition from the charming facade of a suave business tycoon to the menacing depths of a calculating antagonist is nothing short of extraordinary. Kapoor has truly carved out a niche for himself as the master of versatility.

Speaking about the same, Anil said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed exploring the character of Shelly Rungta and what he brings to the table with his aura and power. We have been receiving immense appreciation from our industry friends, family and fans. Kudos to the entire team for the success of the series."

The show which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan Sengupta has emerged as the most watched series across all Hotstar Specials, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking of the same Aditya shared: "The Night Manager has emerged as the most watched series on the platform and it is big a moment of happiness for all of us. The team has worked extremely hard and to see that the efforts have paid off, feels incredible. Shaan Sengupta is one character that will always be close to my heart."

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said: "We are thrilled with the performance of The Night Manager; it is now the most successful show of the year on Disney+ Hotstar. Powerful performances, immense drama, and stunning production values have made the show a fan favourite."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia, shared: "Powerful performances, immense drama and amazing production values have made the show a fan favourite."

Creator and Director, Sandeep Modi added: "The entire crew and cast has worked extremely hard to fulfil the vision I have had for the show."

A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager' produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose. The show is wrapped in lavish drama, picturesque sights and also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in pivotal roles.

The riveting thriller espionage is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

