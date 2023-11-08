Anil Sharma says his film 'Journey' is tribute to timeless appeal of family bond

Mumbai, Nov 8 Following the monumental success of his last release - 'Gadar 2', director Anil Sharma has started the work on his next film titled 'Journey' which stars veteran actor Nana Patekar and Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma.

The director has said that the film is a tribute to the timeless appeal of a family bond.

'Journey' is a family drama, a genre that is loved by the Indian audience at large. As the film goes into production, the audience can anticipate a heartwarming story that explores the intricacies of family relationships, emotions, and human connections for audiences seeking both entertainment and deep emotional engagement.

Talking about the film, Anil Sharma said, "As a filmmaker, my 'Journey' is all about crafting stories that touch the soul, and this film is no exception. It's a tribute to the timeless appeal of a true family bond, and I’m thrilled to have the legendary actor, Nana Patekar on board with us, and with all the love that Utkarsh has received after the success of 'Gadar 2', to see this combined energy and artistry, I believe 'Journey' will be an unforgettable experience for our audience, filled with love and emotion."

Recently, the Muhurat ceremony of film was held and was attended by Nana Patekar and Utkarsh. The principal photography of the film will be done in Varanasi.

Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, 'Journey' is set to release next year in cinemas.

