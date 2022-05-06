Animal virus found in patient who died after pig heart transplant

David Bennett Sr, the world's first recipient of genetically modified pig heart is likely to have died of ‘a porcine virus’ present in the pig’s heart, Massachusetts Institute of Technology has said in its latest report quoting transplant specialists. The American was nearing death in January. In a last-ditch effort to save his life, Bennett received a genetically edited pig heart in a landmark xenotransplantation operation. However, the 57-year-old died 40 days after the surgery, raising doubts about the experiment.

In a statement released in March, those involved in the procedure said there was “no obvious cause identified at the time of his death” and that a full report was pending. “Following surgery, the transplanted heart performed very well for several weeks without any signs of rejection. His condition began deteriorating several days after the operation,” The University of Maryland Medical Centre (where the operation was carried out) reportedly stated.In its latest report on the matter, the MIT highlighted that the heart received by Bennett was affected by porcine cytomegalovirus, a preventable infection that is linked to devastating effects on transplants. “We are beginning to learn why he passed on,” transplant surgeon Bartley Griffith said. “Maybe, the virus was the actor, or could be the actor, that set this whole thing off, ” he was quoted as saying.Experts are of the view that if a pig virus played a role in Bennett’s death, it could mean a virus-free heart could last much longer. Some surgeons think that with the latest gene-modification technology and rigorous procedures, they should be able to screen out the virus. “If this was an infection, we can likely prevent it in the future,” surgeon Griffith said.

