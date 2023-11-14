Anjali Tatrari on intense sequence in ‘Vanshaj’: 'It was exhausting & thrilling'

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actress Anjali Tatrari, who plays the role of Yuvika in the show ‘Vanshaj’, recently had to go through a diverse range of emotions, all in a matter of a few minutes, and it was a challenging journey for her.

Portraying a character onscreen often requires actors to oscillate between intense emotions in the blink of an eye. Anjali’s character Yuvika, on one hand, cries tears of joy to have finally proven her father's innocence and exposed Shobhana's (Kavita Kapoor) crimes to the world. However, in the very next moment, her world is turned upside down as she grapples with the shocking news of Shobhana taking her own life.

This emotional rollercoaster was no easy feat for Anjali, as she had to navigate the extremes of joy, sorrow, and guilt, all within the same narrative. However, Anjali took the difficult task of moving from one emotion to the other head-on and delivered a moving performance.

Talking about the same, Anjali said: “Yuvika's journey has been a rollercoaster, full of various circumstances and emotions. As an actor, it’s not easy to portray these extreme feelings all in a matter of a few minutes.”

“It was definitely an intense process that tested my skills and pushed me to do better as a performer. The experience was exhausting, challenging and thrilling at the same time,” shared the ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ fame actress.

She added: “Now, witnessing the audience's appreciation of those scenes is incredibly rewarding, and there's nothing more fulfilling for an actor.”

‘Vanshaj’ airs on Sony SAB.

