Anmol Bishnoi Arrested in US: Younger Brother of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Lodged at Pottawattamie County Jail

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, 26, has been lodged at Pottawattamie County Jail in the midwestern US state of Iowa after the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested him last week. Earlier, reports suggested that he was taken into custody in California. Anmol Bishnoi was arrested after his Indian passport was found to be issued on assumed identity. Indian officials have confirmed this.The arrest of Anmol Bishnoi comes amid ongoing investigations into his involvement in various criminal activities.

In a statement, the State Department indicated that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commented, "It would be appropriate, if anyone is going to comment on such a report, it would be the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, not the State Department. I prefaced it that way because they may decline to comment, but I certainly am not going to comment on something that falls within their jurisdiction."

This development follows Anmol Bishnoi's detention in California by the US Immigration Department last week, with reports suggesting that FBI officials and Indian security agencies have discussed the possibility of deporting him to India.This comes after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch initiated the extradition process to bring Anmol Bishnoi back to India. Anmol Bishnoi is a wanted gangster involved in the firing at Salman Khan's residence and the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Earlier, on October 25, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest.He is charged in two NIA cases registered in 2022 and is also wanted for the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence earlier this year.



