Another journalist killed in Mexico

Mexico City, Aug 23 Another journalist has been killed in Mexico, the prosecutor's office in the southern state of Guerrero has confirmed.

Fredid Roman was shot dead in the city of Chilpancingo, dpa news agency quoted the office as saying in a statement on Monday.

Attackers fired at his from a motorbike, local media reported.

Roman worked as a journalist for more than 35 years and more recently wrote columns about education and politics.

He was previously the director of a newspaper he founded called La Realidad, which is no longer published.

This year has already been noted as one of the deadliest for media representatives in Mexico.

Less than a week ago the journalist Juan Arjon was killed in the country's north-west.

The media organization Article 19 has counted at least 14 deaths in 2022, a record number for a single year.

Mexico was ranked as the most dangerous country in the world for journalists in 2021 for the third year in a row by Reporters Without Borders.

Seven deaths were counted that year.

Drug cartels or corrupt local politic are often behind the killings.

