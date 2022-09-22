Another massive quake rocks Mexico

Mexico was jolted by another massive earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes, days after the 7.7 hit here, where at least two people were reportedly killed.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 46 km SSW of Aguililla, Mexico," US Geological Survey tweeted today.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 jolted the southwestern coast of Mexico on Monday that killed two people.

The quake hit after 1 p.m. EST with the epicentre near the coastline of Michoacan state, CNN reported citing the US Geological Survey Data.

Strong tremors were felt in nearby Colima which is situated around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the epicentre whereas light to moderate shaking was felt in Mexico City. Moreover, several buildings are closed by firefighters due to concerns of collapse, according to the media reports.

One person died in a shopping centre in Manzanillo in the western state of Colima after a fence fell, the city's mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum said, CNN reported.

According to USGS, the quake struck about 37 kilometres southeast of the city of Aquila at a depth of about 15.1 kilometres, following which a Tsunami warning was issued immediately.

However, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami threat has passed mainly as the latest readings showed a decrease in wave heights.

Notably, the Mexican pacific coast is located in the so-called Ring of Fire, also known as a seismically active zone that is often hit by powerful earthquakes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor