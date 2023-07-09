Another Pakistani journalist "picked up" from Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], July 9 : Yet another member of Pakistan's journalist fraternity was picked up and this time it is Daily Jang's senior reporter Syed Muhammad Askari, The News International reported.

As per the details, Daily Jang's senior reporter was picked up late Saturday night from near the Qayyumabad KPT Interchange on Korangi Road in Karachi by masked men in uniform and plain clothes.

Without citing any reason, Askari's car was intercepted by the masked men while he was returning from a ceremony. Askari introduced himself to the personnel and told them that he was a reporter for Daily Jang, but they still took him away in a mobile while beating him up.

When a friend of the reporter contacted the police helpline Madadgar 15 and narrated the incident, the policeman who had received the call asked him to approach the relevant police station. The whereabouts of the reporter could not be traced until the small hours of Sunday, according to The News International.

The SHO of the Zaman Town police station, Rao Rafiq, was informed about the incident, but the police denied any knowledge of it. Korangi SSP Tariq Nawaz said information on the incident was being obtained. The family has demanded the authorities recover Askari immediately.

The office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club, Karachi Union of Journalists and the Education Reporters Association have condemned the incident and demanded Askari's immediate recovery.

Several journalists had earlier been picked up in a similar manner in Karachi. The latest such incident was of a Geo News journalist, Zubair Anjum, who was picked up from his residence in Karachi's Model Colony area last month, as per Geo News.

According to residents of Anjum's neighbourhood, two police vans and double-cabin vehicles arrived at his house near the Model Colony intersection and took him away.

The incident took place in the same manner as Askari. The victim's brother, Wajahat Anjum, said police and plain clothes personnel entered their home wielding firearms, while family members were also manhandled during the episode. The motive behind the arrest, however, remains unknown.

"They asked for Zubair bhai and took him away at gunpoint. They also took along his mobile phone," he said, explaining the incident.

However, Anjum returned to his home safe and sound a day after being taken in, reported Geo News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor