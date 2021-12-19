ANP mayoral candidate shot dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan's Awami National Party leader and candidate for tehsil mayor in Dera Ismail Khan was shot dead, a day before polling for local government seats which were scheduled to take place in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported on Sunday.

Citing police official, Dawn newspaper reported that unidentified people opened fire on Umar Khitab Sherani outside his residence in the limits of Model Town police station and fled on Saturday.

Sherani died on the spot, as per the publication.

Soon after the incident, Sherani's relatives and ANP workers reached his residence in large numbers and protested against his killing.

They staged a protest with the dead body and blocked South Circular Road for traffic for hours, dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial president Mushtaq Ahmad Khan condemned the killing of the Awami National Party leader and said that the security forces were busy providing security to government functionaries and the people had been left at the mercy of terrorists, The News International reported.

The JI leader said that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government delayed the local government elections for two years.

( With inputs from ANI )

