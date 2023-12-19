Anti-Israel protesters scream 'silence is violence' outside Indian-American Congressman's home

Washington, Dec 19 Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside the home of Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar in the middle of the night, slamming his support for Israel in its war with Hamas that has left thousands dead.

"This is my home at 3 AM Sunday night," Thanedar wrote on X, and shared a video showing a protestor waving keffiyeh, a chequered black and white scarf worn by Palestinians.

Amidst blaring car horns, a protester can be heard shouting, "you are complicit in the bombing of Gaza… Your silence is violence. Your silence is abhorrent, and we will not let you sleep! There will be a price to pay".

Another protester in the video is seen holding a placard that read: “20,000 Gazans dead! Wake the f**k up Shri!!”

The video shared by Thanedar was posted on X platform by Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian-American human/civil rights attorney and activist, according to her X bio.

Along with the video, Arraf wrote the message: "Detroit constituents of Rep Shri Thanedar visited his house in the middle of the night to get him to #WakeTheFUp about the ongoing genocide in Palestine that he’s supporting.

"If Gaza’s children can’t sleep from the US-supplied bombs Israel is dropping and babies are being blown to bits, no enabler should be allowed to sleep," she wrote.

A staunch supporter of Israel, Thanedar had called for the elimination of Palestinian militant group Hamas "from the face of the earth", saying that they are just "barbaric terrorists".

"I condemn these violent attacks against the Jewish people and the state of Israel. The calculated aggression targeting innocent civilians is heartbreaking and cannot be tolerated. America stands firmly with Israel," Thanedar had said as Hamas launched the massive attack on southern Israel on October 7.

He also urged the Congress to rally behind Israel until the threat is addressed and security is restored.

Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, with 70 per cent of them women and children, according to the territory's health officials.

According to human rights advocates and aid groups, a vast majority of Gaza’s 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starvation. Israeli military officials say 118 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were captured by Hamas on October 7.

