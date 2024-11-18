"Antimicrobial resistance remains a major threat to global health," says WHO Southeast Asia Director

New Delhi [India], November 18 : High population density, restricted healthcare access, and the misuse of antimicrobials amplify the risks and impacts of Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Regional Director for South-East Asia of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Saima Wazed said.

AMR remains a major threat to global health, affecting the effectiveness of life-saving medicines and the management of infectious diseases worldwide, a press release stated.

"This year, we mark World AMR Awareness Week (WAAW) after the landmark approval of the 2024 Political Declaration on AMR at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on AMR, and the 4th Global High-Level Ministerial Conference, in Jeddah. This significant declaration sets ambitious targets while also establishing sustainable financing for AMR action, including the target of at least 60 per cent of countries implementing funded national action plans by 2030," Wazed said in a statement.

She further said that in the WHO South-East Asia Region, the urgency of addressing AMR is clear, adding that high population density, restricted healthcare access, and the misuse of antimicrobials amplify the risks and impacts of AMR.

Recognizing these challenges, SEARO has been proactive in advocating action against AMR at regional and global levels., she added.

"Noting that developing countries are particularly more vulnerable, SEARO co-hosted a side event on fostering an equitable global response to AMR at the 79th UNGA, with the Pan American Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation, Wellcome Trust, and the governments of Thailand, Timor-Leste, Paraguay and Malta. Together with the Western Pacific Regional Office and the government of Japan, SEARO also cohosted an important side meeting at the 77th World Health Assembly, where a Joint Position Paper on AMR in the human health sector in the Asia-Pacific region was endorsed by health leaders from South-East Asia and the Western Pacific," Wazed added.

WAAW's theme this year, 'Educate. Advocate. Act now', reflects the urgency and commitment needed to combat AMR at every level. It calls on the global community to take immediate and decisive action by educating all stakeholders on AMR, advocating for bold political and financial commitments, and ensuring concrete actions are taken to address AMR, the release stated.

Wazed further asserted that all those political commitments generated from global and regional events must be translated into more specific and measurable outcomes, adding that for achieving thi, community engagement, private-sector partnerships are critical to assisting governments with turning pledges into real-world results.

"SEARO is committed to supporting Member States in achieving their AMR targets under the One Health framework, particularly those laid out in the UNGA declaration and the 4th Global High-Level Ministerial Conference. In this effort, I am pleased to count on the support and cooperation of our Quadripartite Partners- the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Organisation for Animal Health, and the United Nations Environment Programme, the statement added," Wazed said.

She added, "As we observe the World AMR Awareness Week 2024, let us commit to educating our communities, advocating for robust policies, and taking decisive actions to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). It is only through united efforts and commitment that we can protect the efficacy of antimicrobials for years to come."

Wazed asserted that the choices made today will impact the health of future generations.

"Your commitment and leadership are key to transforming declarations and commitments into outcomes and impact," her statement read.

