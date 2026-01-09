Antonio Guterres expresses regret on US withdrawal from UN entities

Geneva [Switzerland], January 9 : UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed regret over the decision of the United States to pull out of multiple UN entities.

In a statement delivered by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, it was mentioned, "The Secretary-General regrets the announcement by the White House regarding the United States' decision to withdraw from a number of United Nations entities."

"As we have consistently underscored, assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States," the statement added.

The statement said that all United Nations entities will go on with the implementation of their mandates as given by Member States "with determination".

It added that the United Nations has a responsibility to deliver for those who depend on it and that it will continue to carry out mandates with determination.

.@antonioguterres regrets the announcement regarding the United States’ decision to withdraw from a number of United Nations entities. The UN has a responsibility to deliver for those who depend on us. We will continue to carry out our mandates with determination.… pic.twitter.com/hC1QMWRAYT — United Nations (@UN) January 8, 2026

U S President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum on Wednesday directing the withdrawal from 66 international organisations, conventions and treaties that his administration has determined to be "contrary to the interests of the United States".

According to the White House, the 66 organisations consist of 35 non-United Nations organisations and 31 United Nations entities.

Key UN organisations from which the US has withdrawn include the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, International Law Commission, International Trade Centre, Peacebuilding Commission, UN Energy and UN Population Fund and UN Water.

The move comes almost a year after the Trump administration had announced the withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in January 2025, citing the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US had also withdrawn from UNESCO in July 2025, saying that the latter was not in the "national interest" of the United States.

