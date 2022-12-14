Antonio Guterres, S Jaishankar to unveil Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN headquarters

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of the UN headquarters in New York on December 14 (local time), India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj has announced in a video message posted on Twitter.

"Secretary-General and the External Affairs Minister of India will inaugurate a bust of Gandhiji which is to be placed in the prestigious north lawns of the UN building," Ruchira Kamboj said.

Ruchira Kamboj further said, "The event will take place in presence of Council members, including the five new incoming members of the UN Security Council." In a tweet, Kamboj noted that the bust will be the first sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi that will be placed at the UN headquarters.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "The bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, will be the first Gandhi sculpture that will be installed at the UN Headquarters." Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in the United States for a two-day official visit. Upon arrival, Jaishankar held a meeting with the United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi.

"Glad to meet @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi in New York. Discussed our UNSC experience, our G20 Presidency goals and importance of reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar tweeted. S Jaishankar also held a discussion with Japan's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Yamada Kenji in New York.

Sharing details regarding his meeting, Jaishankar in a tweet wrote: "Good discussion with State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yamada Kenji. As G4 members, India and Japan work together to advance reformed multilateralism. Spoke about the need to take forward IGN process more effectively."

During his visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to preside over two High-Level Ministerial signature events of India's ongoing Presidency of the UN Security Council on December 14-15. The External Affairs Ministry in a press release stated that the High-Level Ministerial Open Debate on 14 December is on the theme of "New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" [NORMS]."

It further stated, "The High-Level Briefing on 15 December is on 'Global Approach to Counter Terrorism - Challenges and Way Forward.' Both these themes have been key priorities for India during its current tenure at the UN Security Council."

According to the press release, the primary focus of the Open Debate on Reformed Multilateralism is to encourage all member states to seriously address the need for reforms in the global governance multilateral architecture, including the long-standing reforms of the UN Security Council.

Furthermore, the high-level briefing on Counter Terrorism will seek to promote consensus amongst Council Members on the principles of a global counter-terror architecture and aim to further work upon the Delhi Declaration adopted during the Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee held in Mumbai and New Delhi in October.

Jaishankar will also launch a "Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers" and is expected to hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A special photo exhibition demonstrating India's initiative on "International Year of Millets 2023" and a millets-based luncheon will also be hosted by EAM S Jaishankar for UN Secretary-General and UNSC member states.

( With inputs from ANI )

