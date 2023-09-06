Anupam Kher announces 540th film titled ‘Calorie’

Mumbai, Sep 6 Veteran actor Anupam Kher has commenced shooting for his 540th film titled ‘Calorie’.

The actor revealed on social media that the film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara and is being shot in Amritsar and Montreal.

Kher took to Instagram, where he shared his turbaned look from the film. He also shared a picture with the director and the producer.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy to share that I have started the shoot of mv 540th proiect! #Calorie is an Canadian film directed b criticall acclaimed Canadian director #EishaMarjara and produced by #JoeBalass. The film is shot in Amritsar and Montreal! The script of this human tragedy tugged at my heart deeply. Some stories need to be told! #Caloriefilm #MagicOfCinema,” he captioned the images.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine War’, a medical thriller directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

It tells the true story of the development of Covaxin during the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The also film stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur in key roles.

After this, Kher will be seen in ‘The Signature’.

