Anupam Kher wraps up shoot of ‘Vijay 69’

Mumbai, Nov 9 Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s upcoming film tentatively titled ‘Vijay 69’ has wrapped up shooting. After having endured personal injuries and a hectic schedule, the wrap-up was joyously celebrated with the actor calling it one of the best films he has ever done.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ghost’ star shared a whole reel of the wrap up celebrations and captioned: “And it is a #FilmWrap for #’Vijay69’! What an incredible, exhilarating and satisfying journey this has been!! In a career span of 40 years and having done 540 films, I came across a film which enhances my own philosophy of ‘never giving up’. There is a sense of emptiness within me that the shoot is over, but I am extremely eager to share, my journey of this beautiful film with all of you."

Expressing his gratitude to the cast and crew, he added: “Thank you @yrf! Thank you my genius writer/director , #AkshayRoy!Thank you, my fellow actors, technicians for your love, warmth & appreciation throughout the making of Vijay69!!”

Concluding his post, he wrote: “Sorry! If I hurt anybody unintentionally during the making of this film. Special thanks to my friend @chunkypanday for the person and the performance he has put in here! Jai to all!”

In the long reel, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor was seen cutting a giant chocolate cake with the words ‘Vijay 69’ spelled on the cake. Before cutting the cake, he thanked the cast, crew, technicians for their work and said: “Now it is finally a wrap-up for ‘Vijay 69’ and I have to say that among the 540 films I have done, this is one of the top 10 best I have done.”

Director Akshay Roy thanking the veteran actor said: “Thank you so much for giving us so much of yourself for this film.” Turning his attention to the others he said: “Thank you so much to everyone, lots of love to you all!”

Wrapping up the shoot, they cut the cake and the entire crew joyfully celebrated. While much of the film’s details under wraps it will narrate the life of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

