Anura Dissanayake takes oath as Sri Lanka's 9th President

Colombo, Sep 23 Anura Dissanayake, leader of the Marxist-leaning Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party, was sworn in on Monday as the ninth President of Sri Lanka, marking a historic moment as the country's first leftist head of state.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, where Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya administered the oath.

The result was decided Sunday evening after Sri Lanka's first-ever presidential run-off with the counting of second preference votes following both Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya candidate Sajith Premadasa failing to get the required percentage of votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Dissanayake on securing the win.

"Congratulations Anura Disanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on social media platform X late Sunday.

Thanking PM Modi, Dissanayake posted, "Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for your kind words and support. I share your commitment to strengthening the ties between our nations. Together, we can work towards enhancing cooperation for the benefit of our peoples and the entire region."

Indian High Commission was one of the first to meet Dissanayake on Sunday following his victory announcement.

"HC Santosh Jha was among the called on Sri Lankan President-elect Anura Dissanayake. Conveyed greetings from India's leadership and congratulated him on winning the people's mandate. India as Sri Lanka's civilisational twin is committed to further deepen ties for the prosperity of the people of our two countries," the High Commission posted on X.

India's decisive political and economic support during Sri Lanka's 2022 economic crisis truly solidified the relationship. In its time of dire need, India extended a lifeline of US$4.5 billion in cash and resources, showcasing an unwavering commitment to its neighbour and elevating the bilateral ties to new levels of trust and cooperation.

According to Sri Lanka's Election Commission, Dissanayake won the presidency with 42.31 per cent of the vote, with Premadasa finishing second and incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was eliminated after the first round, in third position.

The leader has been a key figure in Sri Lanka's political discourse for some time now.

The election, held on Saturday, saw Dissanayake lead over veteran political figures such as incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition leader Premadasa.

Dissanayake now stands on the cusp of making history as the country's first leftist President, heralding what could be a significant political shift for the South Asian island nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor