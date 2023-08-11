Apollo Hospitals Q1 net down to Rs.214 crore

Chennai, Aug 11 Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Friday said it closed the first quarter with a lower net profit of Rs.214.1 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Apollo Enterprises said during the quarter ended June 30, 2023,it had earned an operational revenue of Rs.1,688.4 crore (Q1FY23 Rs.1,529.7 crore) and a net profit of Rs.214.1 crore (Rs.333.1 crore).

During the quarter under review, the company’s total expenses went up to Rs.1,424.7 crore -- contributed mainly by other expenses and employee benefits -- from Rs.1,290.1 crore spent during the previous year corresponding period.

