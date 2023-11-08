Appointees in my administration will agree that avoiding World War III a vital national objective: Vivek Ramaswamy

Washington DC [US], November 8 : Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has stated that neocon ideology has cost the US trillions of dollars and killed millions in a "pointless war" that did not advance the interests of US. He has launched a 'No To Neocons Pledge' and said that all the political appointees in his administration will endorse that avoiding World War III is a vital national objective.

Taking to his official account on X, Ramaswamy stated, "Neocon ideology cost the US trillions $$ and killed millions in pointless wars that didn't advance our interests. Time to move to a realist future. Appointees in my administration will agree that: 1. Avoiding WW3 is a vital national objective; 2. War is never a preference, only a necessity; 3. The sole duty of U.S. policymakers is to U.S. citizens."

He called on the people of the US to sign to 'NO TO NEOCONS PLEDGE' which calls for saying no to war. In the video posted on X, Ramaswamy said," I want to get people at least on board with the message we're sending between now and December 7th. December 7th is the date that the US entered World War II to commemorate the fact that we will not enter World War III. No to neocons.com. That's the website."

"No to neocons.com and sign that pledge and get that going between now and December 7th and we will send a powerful message by December 7th, which is to say the date we enter World War II. We will not be entering World War III. That's the message we want to send," he added.

Earlier in October, Vivek Ramaswamy called on Israel to use all the powers at its disposal to eliminate Hamas from the region and advocated for Israeli actions against Hamas.

"Now is the moment for Israel to return to its founding premise: the Jewish State has an absolute right to exist. A Divine gift, gifted to a Divine nation, charged with a Divine purpose. Israel has an absolute and unequivocal right and responsibility to defend itself to the fullest, applying the only language its adversaries understand: the language of force," he said.

Addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition, Ramaswamy invoked the 1948 holocaust, saying that the Arab countries could take Palestinians as Israel took Jews who were thrown out of 22 countries.

"If Israel wants to at long last abandon the myth of a two-state solution, Israel should go ahead and abandon a 2-state solution. The rest of the Arab World can absorb Palestinians just as the Jews absorbed their people thrown out of 22 countries since 1948. The Islamic World cannot continue to condone the slaughtering of Jews while continuing to disown the Palestinians. That's the hard truth that nobody else in either political party is willing to speak out loud to the Arab world. I will," he said.

"I have full confidence that if left unrestrained, the IDF will be able to get the job of defending Israel done. I'll personally hope for a successful in-and-out operation, and would love nothing more than for the IDF to put the heads of the top 100 Hamas leaders on stakes and line them up on the Israel-Gaza border as a sign that October 7, 2023 will never happen again, and then use all of its saved resources to rebuild its border defences for the future," he added.

