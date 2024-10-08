Arab League expresses solidarity for Lebanon, condemns "barbaric Israeli aggression"

New Delhi [India], October 8 : The League of Arab States have expressed full solidarity with Lebanon amid escalating conflict with Israel and have also affirmed to provide urgent assistance, an official press release by the League stated.

An 'extraordinary session' was convened last week urging the international community to take urgent action to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

"An extraordinary session was held on October 3, 2024, the League of Arab States at the level of permanent representatives expressed the full support of member states to express solidarity and provide urgent assistance to Lebanon in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression, parOcularly aOer the events of September 23, 2024 and to address the emergency needs arising from the displacement of over one million internally displaced persons as a direct consequence of this

aggression,"

The Arab League unequivocally condemned what it termed "barbaric Israeli aggression against Lebanon," stressing the need for an immediate end to hostilities. The organisation characterised any infiltration or occupation of Lebanese territory as an "affront to Arab national security". It warned of the dire consequences this continued aggression poses to regional stability and security.

"The Arab League reaffirmed support for Lebanon's position and its ongoing efforts and communication with the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt its aggression against Lebanon and to immediately enforce a ceasefire, in preparation of commitng Israel to fully implement international resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701, in close collaboration between the Lebanese army and peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon, in addiion to the Security Council assuming its responsibilities in putng a definitive end to Israel's land, sea, and air assaults on Lebanese sovereignty and ensuring the full cessation of its occupaOon of Lebanese territories; and asserts Lebanon's right to confront and

resist this aggression by all legitimate means," the release added.

This resolution seeks to ensure peace in southern Lebanon through collaboration between the Lebanese army and international peacekeeping forces, emphasising that a cohesive approach is essential for restoring stability.

Furthermore, the Arab League Mission in New Delhi condemned the ongoing escalation of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Lebanon, which it stated violate international and humanitarian law.

These aggressive actions, targeting civilians and undermining the sovereignty of neighbouring countries, have created a "highly volatile situation with significant regional implications."

The League criticised the "unprecedented international silence" and the "paralysis within the UN Security Council," which it claims has failed to maintain global peace and security, urging immediate action to address this troubling trend, stated the press release.

In its statement, the Arab League also denounced Israeli policies that deny Palestinians access to essential resources like food, water, and medical supplies. These actions have been classified as collective punishment and serious violations of human rights.

The League called on the international community to take swift action to address these atrocities, emphasising that neglecting these issues only exacerbates the humanitarian crisis.

The Arab League also expressed grave concern over Israel's actions in Lebanon, warning that they risk igniting a broader regional conflict. The statement implored the UN Security Council to fulfill its obligations by implementing relevant resolutions, including Resolution 2735, which demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The call for action reflects a growing urgency among Arab nations to prevent further escalation and protect civilian lives.

Moreover, the Arab League emphasised the necessity of "holding Israel accountable" for its actions through both national and international judicial processes. It expressed support for the legal initiatives of the State of Palestine at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), urging the ICC to expedite investigations into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israeli officials. This accountability is seen as vital for restoring trust and ensuring justice in the region, the release stated.

In conclusion, the Arab League reiterated its commitment to the two-state solution as a viable path to lasting peace. It urged the international community to intensify efforts to uphold the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and statehood.

The League called on friendly nations, including India, and major global powers to assume their responsibilities and act immediately to prevent this slide toward a broader regional war.

"The UN Security Council must take decisive action to preserve international peace and security. The world must act swiftly to ensure the protection of Palestinian and Lebanese civilians and to uphold the principles of justice, human dignity, and international law," the release added.

