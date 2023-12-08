Arabic Language Youth Council launches Arabic dictionary for environmental terms

Dubai [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): The Arabic Language Youth Council unveiled the "Arabic Dictionary for Environmental Terms" and delved into the concept of sustainability in Arab culture during the event "Sustainability in Arab Culture." The event took place as part of the COP28 conference hosted by the UAE until December 12th.

Commencing with a video segment illustrating the historical roots of environmental sustainability in Arab culture, the event emphasised the contemporary interest in sustainability in various Arab nations, notably the UAE, which has initiated numerous sustainable projects and alternative energy ventures.

The event featured a panel discussion led by youth members of the council. They explored the enduring sustainability of Arab culture over thousands of years, highlighting the significance of familial bonds characteristic of Arab culture. Discussions encompassed the relationship between biodiversity and linguistic diversity, endangered languages identified by UNESCO, and the concept of linguistic resilience. The impact of climate change on dialects was also explored.

The event culminated with the launching of the "Arabic Dictionary for Environmental Terms," a collaborative effort between the Arabic Language Youth Council, the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency, and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. This dictionary aims to serve as a scientifically and linguistically vailed reference for English and Arabic environmental terms. The first chapter, focusing on "Environmental Quality Terms," has been released, with ongoing work to complete subsequent chapters.

The Arabic Language Youth Council is a partnership between "Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre" and "Arab Youth Center," and in collaboration with "Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation" and "Zai Centre for Arabic Language Research" at Zayed University. These collaborative efforts seek to empower and engage youth in reinforcing their connection to the Arabic language, identity, and its application in various facets of life.

This participation in COP28 follows the council's involvement in the International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah and the Al Ain Book Fair. Upcoming participations include the Al Dhafra Book Festival and the International Arabic Language Day event at the Arab Youth Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The council members remain committed to steering their efforts toward achieving the council's objectives by infusing contemporary ideas into the Arabic language. They actively contribute to addressing language-related issues and play a vital role in shaping the future of the Arabic language. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor